Latest Windows 11 update causing issues with Task Manager, Microsoft working on a fix

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out build 22621.900 (KB5020044) to Windows 11 version 22H2 users. This is a relatively major update that brings gaming improvements, storage alerts for OneDrive subscribers, and enhancements to Windows Spotlight, among many other things. However, the update has also introduced a new issue in Task Manager.

In an advisory published regarding Windows 11 version 22H2's known issues, Microsoft has noted that Task Manager may not display certain UI elements with the correct colors, rendering them unreadable. This issue only impacts people who have set their color mode to custom in Windows' Personalization settings. It does not affect those who use Light or Dark mode.

For now, Microsoft has suggested that affected users should use Light or Dark mode while it works on a fix. This can be done by opening Windows Settings and navigating to Personalization > Colors > Choose your mode > Light/Dark.

The company hasn't provided an ETA on how long it will take to resolve the bug, but it will likely happen sooner than this month's Patch Tuesday, which is scheduled for December 13. The problem only impacts client versions of Windows 11 version 22H2, Server variants are unaffected.

This is not the first issue to pop up related to Windows 11 2022 Update (version 22H2) in the past few days. Microsoft recently fixed an app freezing issue when switching IME input modes, along with other problems related to Remote Desktop and Direct Access.