Logitech updates Options Plus with Copilot and new Microsoft Teams support

Logitech has updated its Options Plus app on Windows with support for Copilot and the new Teams app. Version 1.62 is now available for download within the app on existing installations or from the official website.

In addition to the ability to assign Copilot to various keys and gestures on your Logitech mouse or keyboard, Options Plus adds some extra features, such as a new firmware update experience and video preview for the Logitech Brio 90, 95, 100, 101, and 105 webcams, and fixes random crashes. The latter is particularly welcome, considering how unstable the previous release was.

Here is the complete changelog for Logitech Options Plus:

New features: Shortcut triggers for Smart Actions – Allows you to trigger a Smart Action by pressing a combination of keys

Support for new MS Teams - Device action customization is now supported for the new MS Teams app

You now see the webcam preview right after selecting a Brio 90, 95, 100, 101 or 105 webcam

New device firmware update experience

Added a new Lock action to some older devices

Added a task for copilot launch on Windows What's fixed: Fix for some random crashes

For those unfamiliar, Logitech Options Plus lets you customize your Logitech accessories on Windows and macOS. You can assign custom shortcuts, create mouse gestures, configure webcams, automate various tasks, update firmware on supported devices, and more.

Logitech Options Plus is a successor to the old Logitech Options app, but the latter is still available for download, and it even gets periodic updates. Some users prefer the old app since it has some of the features (Duolink, for example) that are unavailable in Options Plus. Both applications work on Windows 10, Windows 11, and macOS. However, Windows 10 users should run version 1809 or newer to get the latest version of Options Plus.