Logitech Options Plus gets Smart Actions for Copilot and new keyboard and mouse support

Logitech Options+ has been updated to version 1.68. The new version brings support for the recently announced keyboards and mice from Logitech and new Smart Actions for Copilot, Gemini, and Adobe Firefly.

New device support includes the Logitech Signature Slim K950 keyboard and its K955 variant for Business. These slim keyboards feature quiet clicks (no backlight), multi-device support, and plenty of programmable buttons. The K950 is available separately or with the new M750 mouse that features SmartWheel with infinite and ratchet scroll. You can connect those using the Bolt receiver or Bluetooth.

The Logitech Signature Slim K950 and the Logitech Signature Plus M750 are available in graphite and white. The keyboard costs $79.99, and the keyboard-mouse combo costs $99.99.

Here is the full changelog for Logitech Options+ version 1.68:

New devices support Signature Slim K950

Signature Slim Combo MK950

Signature Slim Combo MK955

Signature Slim Combo MK955 for Business

Signature Slim Combo MK950 for Business

Signature plus M750 for Business New features New Smart Actions for AI - Open Adobe Firefly to get creative or kick start your day with Microsoft Copilot or Google Gemini. Why not build on these Smart Actions to boost your productivity. These new Smart Actions are available on our Templates page. What’s fixed Fixed random crashes

You can download Logitech Options+ from the official website. If you already use the app, go to Settings and click "Check for Updates." The app works on Windows 11, Windows 10, and macOS. If you are still using pre-Windows 10 versions, you can download the old Logitech Options from here. Just keep in mind that it does not support recent devices, so upgrading is your only option if you want to buy and customize new mice and keyboards from Logitech.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.