Get this ultralight 16-inch LG Gram Windows 11 notebook for a new all-time low price

The LG Gram family of Windows notebooks is noted for being some of the lightest and thinnest laptops you can get. Right now, you can get one with a big 16-inch display and over 20 hours of battery life for a new all-time low price.

At the moment, the 16-inch LG Gram 16Z90Q Windows 11 notebook is priced at just $699.99 at Amazon. That's also a $104.08 discount from its $804.07 MSRP.

The notebook weighs just 2.67 pounds and is just 0.66 inches thick. However, it has also received seven MIL-STD-810G certifications for durability, including operation at high and low temperatures and resistance to dust and shock.

The 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 resolution screen on the notebook includes a non-reflective display and support for DCI-P3 99% color gamut. It also has some other privacy features, like Presence Detection, that automatically lock the screen when you walk away from it. It also has a Smart Display that blurs the screen if someone tries to look at the monitor while you are working.

Inside, the laptop has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. There is also an embedded Full HD IR Webcam that can be used to unlock the laptop with facial recognition and Windows Hello technology. The 18W battery can last up to 20 hours when watching videos or up to 13 hours with a full workload.

On its sides, the notebook has two USB ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

