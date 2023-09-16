Logitech updates Options+ with fixes for high CPU usage and buggy desktop switching

If you use a Logitech mouse, keyboard, or another PC peripheral, you are probably aware of the Options+ app. Customers can use it to customize their devices, assign shortcuts, program scripts, toggle on or off backlight, update firmware, and many more.

The latest update, version 1.52.456542, is now available with important fixes for high CPU usage in certain scenarios and buggy virtual desktop switching with thumbwheel. Besides, it adds support for the recently announced Pebble Mouse 2 and Pebble Keys 2 (the updated version of the K380 Bluetooth keyboard).

Here is what is new in Logitech Options+ 1.52.456542:

This release includes support for new devices and some fixes. New Devices: Pebble Mouse 2

Pebble Keys 2 What’s fixed Switch between desktops is sometimes erratic when assigned to MX Master 3/3S thumbwheel.

High CPU usage during shutdown of Logi Options+ backend on some systems.

You can download Logitech Options+ from the official website. The app is available on Windows 10/11 and macOS. Note that developers recently stopped supporting the application on older Windows 10 builds. Starting with version 1.44, Logitech Options+ requires a PC running Windows 10 version 1809 and newer.

To update an existing installation, launch Logitech Options+, click the settings button in the upper-right corner, and press Check for update.

As for the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 and Pebble Keys 2, they are successors to the brand's compact and affordable PC accessories. The updated variants feature silent keys, multi-device Bluetooth connectivity, personalized function keys, a compact design made of 45% recycled plastic, and pocket-friendly sizes. The Pebble Mouse 2 is available for $29.99, and the Pebble Keys 2 will set you back $39.99. Color options include Tonal Rose, Tonal White, and Tonal Graphite.

