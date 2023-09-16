Microsoft is working to fix current issues with the Xbox Store and Cloud Gaming

If you own an Xbox console and are currently having issues with searching for and buying games in the Xbox Store, you are not alone. That's also true if you tried to launch games via Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service this morning.

The official Xbox status page currently shows outages for "Stores and Subscriptions", with the specific messages "You might not see a game you're looking for in the Store right now", "You might not see all the games available in Game Pass right now, or certain details might be missing" and "You may not be able to buy games to own right now."

The "Cloud Games and Remote Play" section of the Status page currently shows this message. "You may have trouble starting cloud games or be unexpectedly disconnected from a game after it begins."

These outages were first reported at 3:42 a.m. Eastern time this morning, according to the Xbox status page. At 6:26 a.m. Eastern time, the Microsoft Support X (formerly Twitter) account posted a message stating they were investigating the problems. The post did not state what might have caused these outages.

We are aware some users are having problems when attempting to use the search, browse, and complete purchases on the Xbox Store as well as issues launching Cloud Gaming sessions. While our teams investigate, follow along here and on our status page for https://t.co/bmRpnH6IpN — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) September 16, 2023

At the time of this writing, the Xbox Status page indicates that the issues with the Xbox Store and Cloud Gaming have been identified but there's no word on when they might be fixed. We will update this story when these Xbox outages have been resolved.

These issues come a day after a code update broke Microsoft's Bing Chat chatbot for a number of users worldwide.