Surface Laptop 5 not connecting to external monitor? Get this update to fix the problem

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update to resolve the problem with the Surface Laptop 5 not connecting to external monitors. The September 2023 firmware update also improves overall stability and fixes a bug causing the system to crash. Here are the details.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 5 firmware update?

Improves device stability, resolving system crash issue.

Resolves external display connection issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - System - 6.35.4.0 Surface Machine Learning Service Device - System devices Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.230.0.8 Intel - net - 22.230.0.8

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Laptop 5

15-inch Surface Laptop 5 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Update Size 639.5MB Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues No known issues in this update

The Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft's latest notebook in the traditional form factor. You can get it with a significant discount from the Microsoft Store and save up to $400 on various configurations. Microsoft promises to support the Surface Laptop 5 until October 25, 2026.

