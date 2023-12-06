New report claims Apple will launch new iPad Air and Pro tablets in March 2024

2023 will be the first year that Apple did not launch a new or updated version of any of its iPad tablet products. A new report claims that will change in March 2024, when the team from Cupertino is expected to launch new models of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets.

Bloomberg reports, via unnamed sources, that the new version of the iPad Air will be released in two different sizes for the first time. In addition to its current 10.9-inch display, the report claims Apple will launch an iPad Air with a larger 12.9-inch screen.

The report stated:

The additional screen size for the iPad Air is part of a strategy to offer more options at different prices. It lets consumers get a larger display without having to pay for the iPad Pro, which costs several hundred dollars more. This approach mirrors Apple’s strategy with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The new iPad Pro tablets, which the report claims will be offered in 11-inch and 13-inch versions, will have OLED displays for the first time. The story says that the new iPad Pro tablets will include Apple's later M3 processor.

Of course, if new iPads are launching soon, it stands to reason that new accessories for the tablets will go on sale as well. Bloomberg reports that the third generation of the Apple Pencil stylus and new versions of its Magic Keyboard will be released in March 2024 as well.

Finally, the report says a new version of the MacBook Air notebook, with 11-inch and 13-inch displays and the new M3 chip, will launch alongside the new iPad in March.

The article also reminds us that Apple still has its biggest hardware launch in years happening very soon. The Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which the company officially announced in June, is still scheduled to go on sale sometime in early 2024 for the price of $3,499.