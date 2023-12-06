Sony officially launches its PS5 Access Controller for disabled gamers

In January 2023, Sony announced plans to launch its first controller for its PlayStation 5 console designed primarily for gamers with disabilities. The controller, which was first introduced with the code name "Project Leonardo", got its official name, the Access controller, in May.

Today, the PlayStation Access controller is finally available to purchase. It's on sale now at Amazon for $89.

The controller, which was created in collaboration with disabled gaming groups such as AbleGamers, Stack-Up, and SpecialEffect, has a unique circular design. The controller comes with a number of different button caps, along with three stick caps that can be changed out to suit the specific needs of the gamer. The controller itself is also designed to rest on a flat surface for players that would require that kind of feature.

The controller can also be changed via its included PS5 software. Sony says:

Configure up to 30 individual control profiles from your PS5 console settings, store three profiles on the Access controller and quickly switch between them with a dedicated button, enabling you to use the most suitable control layout and button functions for what’s happening in-game.

The packaging for the Access controller has even been designed for accessibility. Sony says:

Featuring convenient loops that can be pulled from the left or right side, the packaging opens to reveal internal loops positioned to let the controller slide out easily, and various kit compartments to organize the interchangeable button and stick caps.

Sony has also included four 3.5mm ports on the Access controller that can be used to connect other accessories and peripherals. Indeed, Logitech has already announced it will sell an adaptive gaming kit specifically for the Access controller, allowing gamers to connect four more buttons and triggers. It will go on sale later in 2024 for $79.99.

