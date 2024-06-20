Microsoft adds a way for Loop users to join or share workspaces with just a link

Microsoft continues to add new features to its recent Loop collaborative tool service. Today, the company revealed it will make it easier to either join or share a Loop workspace with others.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider site, the company stated:

We’ve been listening to your feedback, and we understand: having to add users to a Loop workspace one at a time can be slow and frustrating. That’s why we’ve created Loop workspace links. Now you can quickly grant access to a workspace by copying these links and sharing them in Teams, Outlook, or another communication platform.

In order to share your Loop workspace, just click on the Share option in the upper right-hand corner and then click the Workspace selection. You can then find the Workspace Link section and you should see, and then select, the Copy Link option.

You can then send the link via email, Microsoft Teams, or another method that allows shared links to your Loop teammates. After that, you should see how many of your team members clicked on that link in the Pending Members section for your Loop workspace’s member roster. You can then click on either Accept or Decline to bring the teammates you want to bring into the workspace. There's also an Approve All option to bring in all the people who clicked on the shared workspace links at once.

This new link sharing feature works for the web-based version of Loop, along with the Android and iOS versions. Microsoft does note a few current limitations:

Currently, no notification is issued when: There are pending members in your workspace. You get accepted to a workspace joined via a workspace link.

This feature is not currently supported for personal Microsoft accounts.

This feature is not supported for workspaces that were created during the Loop Private Preview.

The feature is now available for Loop users who access the service via an Azure Active Directory login.