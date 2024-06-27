Microsoft Loop has added more functions for its boards such as expanding them into margins

The Microsoft Loop collaboration service, which became generally available in November 2023, continues to add some new features and improvements. Today, the company revealed a number of new functions for Loop users who like to create boards in the app.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company said:

Based on your feedback, we’ve introduced new capabilities to both the board view and board-based templates. You can now: Sort your data.

View more of your content by expanding your board into margins.

Switch your board-based templates (Kanban and team retrospective) to table view.

Choose the Label column on which to pivot your data in a board.

If you want to expand a new or existing Loop board into the margins, you can go into the app and then click on the new Expand button on the Operation toolbar. If you would rather have the Loop board be inside the margins, just click on the Collapse button in that same toolbar.

The new sorting data function is available by first clicking on the Sort button on your board. You can then select the column in that board that you want to sort and then select the order for that column with either the ascending or descending option.

If you would like to see the contents of your Loop board by a specific operation, you can click the Group by button on the Operation toolbar. You can then pick the field, like Category or Impact you want to pivot.

Finally, if you wish to turn the board view to a table view in Loop, just click on the Switch view button on the Operation toolbar and then click on the Table option.

Microsoft does have one known issue with these new Loop board features:

Sort on assignees may not work as expected. We are actively working on addressing this issue and anticipate a fix soon.

The new Loop features are now available for personal, enterprise, and education Microsoft accounts.