Crusader Kings III, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

It's almost the weekend and that means Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have a fresh slate of games to try out. The three games available this time are Crusader Kings III, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 and Hell Let Loose.

Crusader Kings III comes in from Paradox Interactive's coffers, letting Xbox players try out one of its most popular grand-strategy games without opening their wallets. The title has you taking a noble house's family line through Middle Ages while claiming lands, titles, and partners to grow the dynasty.

Next, EA's Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is the third-person shooter reimagining of the popular tower defense series. The title offers 24-player versus action, four-player cooperative, and even solo play to take down Dr. Zomboss and reclaim Suburbia.

Lastly, Hell Let Loose is for first-person shooter fans with a taste for more realistic combat compared to arcade titles. The World War II set FPS delivers matches featuring up to 100 players. Battles from both Eastern and Western Fronts are available as maps, including Carentan, Omaha Beach, Stalingrad, Kursk and more arenas.

Discounts are also live for all the games on offer currently, making it a cheaper endeavor to continue any playthroughs following their temporary promotions. Don't forget that progress will carry over when purchasing as well. Here are links to the store pages, plus what platforms the games are playable on:

Crusader Kings III - $32.49 (Xbox Series X|S)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 - $4.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Hell Let Loose - $39.99 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

This weekend's Free Play Days promotions will come to an end on Sunday, June 23, at 11:59 pm PT, and all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Core subscribers can jump in right now. The next Free Play Days will begin on June 27.