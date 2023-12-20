Microsoft adds many new Intel processors to official Windows 11 23H2 / 22H2 support list

Towards the end of July, Microsoft removed several Intel processors from its official Windows 11 supported CPU list. The change was pretty surprising as those chips were previously supported and there weren't any alterations made to the OS system requirements that warranted such changes.

Later on, in October, Microsoft seemed to realize its mistake and restored several of the CPUs on the list. Most consumers though weren't affected by this at all as they were Xeon SKUs, and even if a user owned such a Xeon processor, Windows 11 likely continued to work nicely on such PCs.

Fast forward a couple of months, and Microsoft has now added many new Intel x86 processors to the list of supported CPUs on Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2. Towards the end of September, the company began ensuring system requirements compatibility for Windows 11 version 23H2 after confirming earlier that hardware eligibility on 23H2 will remain unchanged from 22H2.

The new Intel processors added to the list mainly consist of 14th Gen Intel desktop and laptop CPUs. On the desktop side of things, Intel released new chips based on Raptor Lake-S refresh, while on the mobile front, the company unveiled new Meteor Lake parts that come with a new naming scheme as it (temporarily) dropped the Core "i" nomenclature in favor of "Ultra". The chips also have what Intel refers to as NPUs (Neural Processing Units) and VPUs (Vision Processing Units). Word on the street is that the next Windows version will be released in June of next year alongside a slew of AI-heavy PCs.

The newly added Intel Meteor Lake (mobile) CPUs are:

Intel Core 3 processor 100U

Intel Core 5 processor 120U

Intel Core 7 processor 150U

Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H

Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125U

Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 134U

Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135H

Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135U

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155U

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 164U

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165H

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U

Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H

Meanwhile, the newly added Raptor Lake refresh (desktop and a few notebooks) models are:

Intel Core i9-14900

Intel Core i9-14900F

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel Core i9-14900KF

Intel Core i9-14900T

Intel Core i7-14650HX

Intel Core i7-14700

Intel Core i7-14700F

Intel Core i7-14700HX

Intel Core i7-14700K

Intel Core i7-14700KF

Intel Core i7-14700T

You can view the full list of Intel Windows 11-supported processors on Microsoft's website. Meanwhile, on the AMD side, Microsoft seems to have ignored newly announced Ryzen 8000 series parts for some reason.