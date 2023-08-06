Microsoft removes several Intel CPUs from Windows 11 official supported processor list

While Microsoft didn't make the change recently, Neowin noticed that the company had updated the system requirements for running Android apps on Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). Aside from that, Microsoft has made another significant change recently. The company has also updated the supported processor list for Windows 11.
There are separate lists for both Windows 11 21H2 and 22H2 even though the system requirements of Windows 11 haven't changed (much) since the original 21H2 announcement. So if anyone hopes that their currently unsupported hardware could suddenly appear on the supported list, that is simply not going to happen. In fact, the new list, published towards the end of the last month on 25 July, removes some Intel processors that were previously supported.
Contrary to that, Microsoft had previously updated this list of CPUs sometime around May, adding several new Intel chips, mainly Raptor Lake (13th Gen), but there are some others too.
The removed list of processors though are Xeons which are part of Intel's server lineup. The CPUs removed from the list are given below. The new list also contains a few new Ryzen models, including one that has never been mentioned by AMD itself.:
- Intel Xeon E-2104G
- Intel Xeon E-2124
- Intel Xeon E-2124G
- Intel Xeon E-2126G
- Intel Xeon E-2134
- Intel Xeon E-2136
- Intel Xeon E-2144G
- Intel Xeon E-2146G
- Intel Xeon E-2174G
- Intel Xeon E-2176G
- Intel Xeon E-2176M
- Intel Xeon E-2186G
- Intel Xeon E-2186M
- Intel Xeon E-2224
- Intel Xeon E-2224G
- Intel Xeon E-2226G
- Intel Xeon E-2226GE
- Intel Xeon E-2234
- Intel Xeon E-2236
- Intel Xeon E-2244G
- Intel Xeon E-2246G
- Intel Xeon E-2254ME
- Intel Xeon E-2254ML
- Intel Xeon E-2274G
- Intel Xeon E-2276G
- Intel Xeon E-2276M
- Intel Xeon E-2276ME
- Intel Xeon E-2276ML
- Intel Xeon E-2278G
- Intel Xeon E-2278GE
- Intel Xeon E-2278GEL
- Intel Xeon E-2286G
- Intel Xeon E-2286M
- Intel Xeon E-2288G
- Intel Xeon E-2314
- Intel Xeon E-2324G
- Intel Xeon E-2334
- Intel Xeon E-2336
- Intel Xeon E-2356G
- Intel Xeon E-2374G
- Intel Xeon E-2378
- Intel Xeon E-2378G
- Intel Xeon E-2386G
- Intel Xeon E-2388G
The Xeons CPUs listed above are based on Intel's Coffee Lake, the company's 8th generation Core processors, whose desktop parts, like the i7-8700K, and i5-8400, among others, are, still on the supported processor list. But the Xeons above, are on paper, no longer Windows 11 compatible. We do wonder why Microsoft made such a change seeing how other Xeon models are still there.
