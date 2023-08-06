Microsoft removes several Intel CPUs from Windows 11 official supported processor list

While Microsoft didn't make the change recently, Neowin noticed that the company had updated the system requirements for running Android apps on Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). Aside from that, Microsoft has made another significant change recently. The company has also updated the supported processor list for Windows 11.

There are separate lists for both Windows 11 21H2 and 22H2 even though the system requirements of Windows 11 haven't changed (much) since the original 21H2 announcement. So if anyone hopes that their currently unsupported hardware could suddenly appear on the supported list, that is simply not going to happen. In fact, the new list, published towards the end of the last month on 25 July, removes some Intel processors that were previously supported.

Contrary to that, Microsoft had previously updated this list of CPUs sometime around May, adding several new Intel chips, mainly Raptor Lake (13th Gen), but there are some others too.

The removed list of processors though are Xeons which are part of Intel's server lineup. The CPUs removed from the list are given below. The new list also contains a few new Ryzen models, including one that has never been mentioned by AMD itself.:

Intel Xeon E-2104G

Intel Xeon E-2124

Intel Xeon E-2124G

Intel Xeon E-2126G

Intel Xeon E-2134

Intel Xeon E-2136

Intel Xeon E-2144G

Intel Xeon E-2146G

Intel Xeon E-2174G

Intel Xeon E-2176G

Intel Xeon E-2176M

Intel Xeon E-2186G

Intel Xeon E-2186M

Intel Xeon E-2224

Intel Xeon E-2224G

Intel Xeon E-2226G

Intel Xeon E-2226GE

Intel Xeon E-2234

Intel Xeon E-2236

Intel Xeon E-2244G

Intel Xeon E-2246G

Intel Xeon E-2254ME

Intel Xeon E-2254ML

Intel Xeon E-2274G

Intel Xeon E-2276G

Intel Xeon E-2276M

Intel Xeon E-2276ME

Intel Xeon E-2276ML

Intel Xeon E-2278G

Intel Xeon E-2278GE

Intel Xeon E-2278GEL

Intel Xeon E-2286G

Intel Xeon E-2286M

Intel Xeon E-2288G

Intel Xeon E-2314

Intel Xeon E-2324G

Intel Xeon E-2334

Intel Xeon E-2336

Intel Xeon E-2356G

Intel Xeon E-2374G

Intel Xeon E-2378

Intel Xeon E-2378G

Intel Xeon E-2386G

Intel Xeon E-2388G

The Xeons CPUs listed above are based on Intel's Coffee Lake, the company's 8th generation Core processors, whose desktop parts, like the i7-8700K, and i5-8400, among others, are, still on the supported processor list. But the Xeons above, are on paper, no longer Windows 11 compatible. We do wonder why Microsoft made such a change seeing how other Xeon models are still there.