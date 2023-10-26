Windows 11's supported CPU list restores some of the previously removed Intel processors

In August 2023, users noticed that Microsoft quietly and without a warning or explanation removed multiple Intel Xeon processors from the list of supported CPUs in Windows 11. What made the situation extra weird is that Microsoft kept eight-gen Intel Core models in the list, even though they shared the same CPU family with the 24 removed Xeon models.

Fast forward to today, all 24 processors removed in August are back on the list of officially supported CPUs in Windows 11. Those models include the following (via Deskmodder):

Intel Xeon E-2104G

Intel Xeon E-2124

Intel Xeon E-2124G

Intel Xeon E-2126G

Intel Xeon E-2134

Intel Xeon E-2136

Intel Xeon E-2144G

Intel Xeon E-2146G

Intel Xeon E-2174G

Intel Xeon E-2176G

Intel Xeon E-2176M Intel Xeon E-2186G

Intel Xeon E-2186M

Intel Xeon E-2224

Intel Xeon E-2224G

Intel Xeon E-2226G

Intel Xeon E-2226GE

Intel Xeon E-2234

Intel Xeon E-2236

Intel Xeon E-2244G

Intel Xeon E-2246G

Intel Xeon E-2254ME Intel Xeon E-2254ML

Intel Xeon E-2274G

Intel Xeon E-2276G

Intel Xeon E-2276M

Intel Xeon E-2276ME

Intel Xeon E-2276ML

Intel Xeon E-2278G

Intel Xeon E-2278GE

Intel Xeon E-2278GEL

Intel Xeon E-2286G

Intel Xeon E-2286M Intel Xeon E-2288G

Intel Xeon E-2314

Intel Xeon E-2324G

Intel Xeon E-2334

Intel Xeon E-2336

Intel Xeon E-2356G

Intel Xeon E-2374G

Intel Xeon E-2378

Intel Xeon E-2378G

Intel Xeon E-2386G

Intel Xeon E-2388G

Like in August 2023, Microsoft has not officially commented on Windows 11's CPU requirement changes. It might be a mistake that took two months to fix or some technical reasons that required Microsoft to ditch 24 Xeon processors for a short period. Whatever the case, if you own one or several processors listed above, rest assured that they now officially support Microsoft's latest operating system.

For those curious, here are quick links to complete lists of supported CPUs: