Windows 11's supported CPU list restores some of the previously removed Intel processors

In August 2023, users noticed that Microsoft quietly and without a warning or explanation removed multiple Intel Xeon processors from the list of supported CPUs in Windows 11. What made the situation extra weird is that Microsoft kept eight-gen Intel Core models in the list, even though they shared the same CPU family with the 24 removed Xeon models.
Fast forward to today, all 24 processors removed in August are back on the list of officially supported CPUs in Windows 11. Those models include the following (via Deskmodder):
|Intel Xeon E-2104G
Intel Xeon E-2124
Intel Xeon E-2124G
Intel Xeon E-2126G
Intel Xeon E-2134
Intel Xeon E-2136
Intel Xeon E-2144G
Intel Xeon E-2146G
Intel Xeon E-2174G
Intel Xeon E-2176G
Intel Xeon E-2176M
|Intel Xeon E-2186G
Intel Xeon E-2186M
Intel Xeon E-2224
Intel Xeon E-2224G
Intel Xeon E-2226G
Intel Xeon E-2226GE
Intel Xeon E-2234
Intel Xeon E-2236
Intel Xeon E-2244G
Intel Xeon E-2246G
Intel Xeon E-2254ME
|Intel Xeon E-2254ML
Intel Xeon E-2274G
Intel Xeon E-2276G
Intel Xeon E-2276M
Intel Xeon E-2276ME
Intel Xeon E-2276ML
Intel Xeon E-2278G
Intel Xeon E-2278GE
Intel Xeon E-2278GEL
Intel Xeon E-2286G
Intel Xeon E-2286M
|Intel Xeon E-2288G
Intel Xeon E-2314
Intel Xeon E-2324G
Intel Xeon E-2334
Intel Xeon E-2336
Intel Xeon E-2356G
Intel Xeon E-2374G
Intel Xeon E-2378
Intel Xeon E-2378G
Intel Xeon E-2386G
Intel Xeon E-2388G
Like in August 2023, Microsoft has not officially commented on Windows 11's CPU requirement changes. It might be a mistake that took two months to fix or some technical reasons that required Microsoft to ditch 24 Xeon processors for a short period. Whatever the case, if you own one or several processors listed above, rest assured that they now officially support Microsoft's latest operating system.
For those curious, here are quick links to complete lists of supported CPUs:
