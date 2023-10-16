Intel unveils 14th Gen processors with more cores and up to 6GHz speeds

Intel has officially unwrapped its 14th-gen processor lineup aimed at PC enthusiasts, gamers, and other customers needing high-performance desktop processors. The new CPU trio delivers the "fastest desktop frequencies," the "best desktop experience," and "unparalleled overclocking."

“Since the introduction of our performance hybrid architecture, Intel has consistently raised the bar for desktop performance. With our Intel Core 14th Generation processors, we’re showing once again why enthusiasts turn to Intel for the best desktop experience available on the market today.”

The lineup consists of three unlocked models (plus iGPU-less KF variants) with up to 24 cores and 6GHz max clocks. The Core i7-14700K model received four extra E-cores, bumping the spec up to 8 P-cores and 12-E cores for 20 cores and 28 threads. Intel claims the change results in significant performance gains in multi-threaded workloads.

Overall, the new lineup promises up to 23% gaming performance uplift compared to "leading competitor processors," AI-assisted overclocking, and improved DDR5 memory support. Additionally, the 14th-gen lineup maintains compatibility with DDR4 RAM on compatible motherboards with 600 or 700 Chipsets. Therefore, you can upgrade your existing rig without spending on a new board or RAM.

Additional features include integrated support for Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4, and the upcoming Thunderbolt 5. Besides, you can pair new processors with discrete Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 network cards.

Here are detailed specs:

i9-14900K and KF i7-14700K and KF i5-14600K and KF Cores 24 (8P + 16E), 32 threads 20 (8P + 12E) 28 threads 14 (6P + 8E) 20 threads Cache 36MB L3 + 32MB L2 33MB L3 + 28MB L2 24MB L3 + 20MB L2 Clocks 3.2/2.4GHz base

6.0GHz max 3.4/2.5GHz base

5.6GHz max 3.5/2.6GHz base

5.3GHz max Unlocked Yes Graphics Intel UHD 770, no iGPU in KF models PCIe Lanes 20 Memory DDR5-5600 or DDR4-3200, up to 192GB Base TDP 125W Turbo TDP 253W 181W Price $589 $564 $409 $384 $319 $294

The Intel Core 14th-gen processor lineup will be available on October 17, 2023.