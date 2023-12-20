Multiple users complain iPhone alarms are not going off

One of the basic iPhone apps is running into problems as multiple users took to the iPhone subreddit to complain that their alarms aren't going off. As per the reports, users found themselves oversleeping because the iPhone alarm they had set didn't go off or there was no sound when the screen lit up.

The unknown issue seems to be affecting new and old iPhones alike, including iPhone 15, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR. Several users pointed out that the issue stemmed after they installed the iOS 17 update, while for others, it started happening after installing iOS 17.2.

On the flip side, some users said they faced the iPhone alarm issue, but the problem got fixed on its own over subsequent software updates. Some even claimed that the issue has existed for years on iPhones running older versions of iOS, although it can't be verified.

As a workaround, people suggested disabling the Attention Aware functionality on iPhone, which sees if you're paying attention to your device and takes action accordingly. For instance, the feature can lower the volume sound of your alerts when you're looking at your iPhone.

Other suggested workarounds include disabling StandBy mode, deleting and re-installing the clock app, and deleting some alarms if there are too many in a short duration. Apple has yet to officially address the problem and possibly explain whether it's actually a bug or there is something the affected users are doing wrong while setting their alarms.

iPhone and the iOS 17 update have had quite a run this year when it comes to unwanted bugs. It was reported earlier this month that a weird bug triggered the app switcher while typing on the keyboard. iPhone 15 Pro suffered overheating problems while charging, and it was fixed in the iOS 17.0.2 update.

The NFC chips on the iPhone 15 series were reportedly breaking down after being charged wirelessly through certain BMW and Toyota Supra models. Apple acknowledged it in an internal memo and released the iOS 17.1.1 update last month to address the issue. The update also fixed the Weather lock screen widget, which was showing incorrect weather conditions.

Source: Reddit via Android Authority