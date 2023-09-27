Microsoft begins ensuring Windows 11 23H2 minimum system requirements compatibility

Back in July, Microsoft for the first time, publicly announced Windows 11 version 23H2. Alongside that, the company also clarified that the system requirements for the feature update will remain unchanged.

While many thought, including Neowin, that the recent September 26 feature update was 23H2, Microsoft clarified later that it had been planned for a different date. However, Microsoft did roll out a bunch of 23H2 features early with the Moment 4 update. In case you missed it, it has been live since last night.

Simultaneously, the tech giant rolled out the first Windows 1123H2 build to the Release Preview channel. Following that, today, the company has announced the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) certification for Windows 11 23H2, though it notes there is hardly any change compared to 22H2 as the system requirements are unaltered.

On a Tech Community blog post, Microsoft explains:

Microsoft is pleased to announce the release preview of Windows 11, version 23H2 annual feature update, which shares the same servicing branch and code base as Windows 11, version 22H2, and will be delivered via an enablement package (eKB). [..] There is no plan to update the certification status issued by the HLK: the certification status that was used for the HLK for Windows 11, version 22H2, which is “Certified for Microsoft Windows 11 Client family version 22H2”, will continue to be used for this this HLK release for the Windows 11, version 23H2 update. While there are no changes to WHCP or certification status, the updated HLK release with Windows 11, version 23H2 will be required when using Windows 11, version 23H2 to certify. Note, certifying for Windows 11, version 23H2 is optional.

If you are not familiar with it, the WHCP certification program is meant to ensure that the hardware is compliant with the minimum system requirements and such, so that Windows application compatibility is maintained.