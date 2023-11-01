WhatsApp Android beta starts testing video rewind and forward functionality

Some WhatsApp beta testers can now try a new feature that improves the video-watching experience on the Meta-owned instant messaging app. WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.23.24.6 has added the ability to skip videos forward and backward in the app, WABetaInfo reports.

As per the screenshot of the WhatsApp beta version, you can go forward and backward in a video by double-tapping on the respective side of the Play button. This is similar to how it works on apps like YouTube where you can double-tap to skip part of a video.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.6: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to skip forward and backward videos, and it’s available to some beta testers!https://t.co/7LTCOKmlRY pic.twitter.com/dqwGfO5SiZ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 1, 2023

Speaking of which, YouTube recently introduced a functionality where you can press and hold the screen to play a video at 2x speed. As of now, you can go back and forth in a WhatsApp video with the help of the progress bar. However, this makes it challenging to choose a precise amount of time to skip in a video.

The skip backward and forward feature in WhatsApp beta for Android is currently available to a limited number of testers. It's rolling out to more users and the website notes that some users running older WhatsApp beta releases might also get a hold of it.

WhatsApp has been testing several useful features in recent months, including a revamped Android user interface, view-once voice messages, a new reply bar for media, text unknown phone numbers, and a dedicated version for iPad.

The company is also working on a new privacy feature dubbed "Alternate profile" for its app. It will allow users to have a separate profile picture and name that will be visible to contacts who can't see their primary profile information.

On its stable version, the instant messaging app recently added support for multiple user accounts. This lets Android and iOS users manage two separate WhatsApp accounts on a single device.