Windows 11 23H2 is coming later this year as enablement package with minor build bump

In late 2022, a report revealed Microsoft's plans to release three feature updates for its operating system in 2023. The first update, Moment 2, arrived in February (check out our full review here), and the second one, Moment 3, is about to land in the upcoming weeks (we have already published our review). All that is left for Microsoft in 2023 is to release the third update, and details about its launch are already spilling out.

Windows 11 "Moment 4," the final update for the OS in 2023, should change the OS version from 22H2 to 23H2. Naturally, users expect the release to bump the build number and introduce more features and quality changes. According to @ZacBowden and @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter, version 23H2 is coming later this year as a cumulative update release or "enablement package."

This pretty much confirms that Windows 11 version 23H2 coming later this year will be a CU release, not a full build upgrade, as 23H2 is based on the same platform release as version 22H2.



We are yet to figure out what 2024 will bring for Windows 11, but we already know that Microsoft is gearing up for a major Windows release in the second half of next year. The company has abandoned its original idea of continuously servicing one Windows version and returned to releasing "new" operating systems every three years. Therefore, we expect 2024 to introduce Windows "12" (or whatever Microsoft picks as the name), whose mockups showed up in late 2022.

Although we do not know what Windows "12" will bring, a Microsoft executive has confirmed that the company would focus on AI-based capabilities in the next version of its operating system. While fans eagerly wait for the software giant to unveil what is coming next, artists envision Windows "12" in various concepts and design suggestions. Windows 11's "Moment" updates might feel a bit lackluster for some, but things will surely get moving as we approach the next-gen Windows version to substitute Windows 11.