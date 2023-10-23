Microsoft seemingly quite ready to release Windows 11 23H2 as ISO download links are spotted

Back in July, Microsoft for the first time, publicly announced Windows 11 version 23H2. Alongside that, the company also clarified that the system requirements for the feature update will remain unchanged.

While many thought, including Neowin, that the September 26 feature update was 23H2, the reason being the tech giant had earlier disclosed a Q4 release time frame for the update, Microsoft clarified later that it had been planned for a different date (also in the same quarter). However, Microsoft did roll out a bunch of 23H2 features early with the Moment 4 update (We had an in-depth look at all such features back in early September).

Following that, the company announced the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) certification for Windows 11 version 23H2 to ensure system compatibility. Microsoft has also announced upgraded Microsoft 365 testing for Windows 11 23H2.

Now that most of the groundwork has been laid out, Microsoft is seemingly quite ready to release the feature update. ISO download links for Windows 11 23H2 and Windows 11 23H2 Home China editions have been spotted on the TechBench dump website (via Deskmodder).

While one can not download the update yet since the links aren't live, their presence confirms the general availability (GA) rollout of the 23H2 feature update for Windows 11 is quite close. In the case of Windows 11 22H2 and Windows 10 22H2, the links were also added just a few days ahead and a couple of weeks before their releases respectively.

One thing many Windows enthusiasts and fans hope for is a faster, snappier File Explorer experience and Microsoft looks to be making active efforts towards just that. The latest Dev build too has received additional File Explorer performance improvements.