Following system requirements, Microsoft 365 testing gets Windows 11 23H2 upgrade

Back in July, Microsoft for the first time, publicly announced Windows 11 version 23H2. Alongside that, the company also clarified that the system requirements for the feature update will remain unchanged. As such, Microsoft has also begun ensuring the compatibility of such requirements via fresh certification.

While many thought, including Neowin, that last month's September 26 feature update was 23H2, Microsoft clarified later that it had been planned for a different date, and that it was definitely arriving this year. However, Microsoft did roll out a bunch of 23H2 features early with the Moment 4 update.

Alongside the certification for Windows 11 23H2 compatible hardware, the tech giant has also now commenced Microsoft 365 compatibility testing for the upcoming feature update.

In a new Tech Community blog post, penned by Tina Chen, the Senior Director, Silicon, Cloud Hardware Infrastructure Engineering at Microsoft, the company has explained the improvements made to Test Base for Microsoft 365.

For those unaware, Test Base is an Azure-based service that allows testing applications before deployment. Chen writes:

The enhancements to Test Base for Microsoft 365 continue! In this article, we share the new Test Base capabilities that make it even easier to test your applications against Windows client and server operating system updates. Test Base offers the capability to test Windows 11, version 23H2 by navigating to the Feature update section, then Insider Channel, and a dropdown to select the Feature On (with new features rolled out) option. An initial validation run will be executed against the latest updates on your selected channel. Based on the selection, you’ll be able to test against all upcoming feature updates for that channel.

The following new features are now available on Test Base:

Test updates using your own images (not out of private preview)

Test Base Chat (in private preview)

Testing apps for Windows on Arm (in private preview)

You may find more details on the blog post on Microsoft's Tech Community website.