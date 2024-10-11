Microsoft Edge 131 Dev gets fixes for crashes when playing media and other improvements

Microsoft has a new update for Edge Insiders testing the browser in the Dev Channel. Version 131.0.2875 is now available for download, and it fixes quite a lot of bugs, including crashes when playing media and closing windows. There are also improvements for Microsoft Edge on Android and iOS.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Introduced a 'Linked Account & Online Accounts' row to the multiple profile settings page.

Added a new banner indicating the installation of a custom theme in Gamer Mode. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where browser crashes when playing media and closing the previous window. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue that extended the Tab Center to the very top of the window in both restored and maximized modes.

Resolved an issue where the return, close, and pin buttons were abnormal when in Dark mode under favorites.

Resolved an issue where browser displayed a white screen after restarting in Split screen mode.

Resolved an issue where pressing Enter in the search box should move the focus to the first result with an appropriate announcement under downloads.

Resolved an issue when clicking anywhere on the NTP page was unresponsive after selecting 'Page Layout' in split screen mode.

Resolved an issue where the page titles of favorites and history were not displayed in the dropdown menu within the Game Assist browser. Android: Resolved an issue where the 'Dark Reader' extension was not selected during the extension FRE process on Android.

Resolved an issue when switching between horizontal and vertical screen modes caused the NTP interface to display abnormally on the new tab page on android.

Resolved an issue where the selection indicator was unclear for the no border UI style under top sites on Android. iOS: Resolved an issue where clicking 'Find on Page' and then 'Print' caused the 'Find on Page' feature to appear on the print page on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the font color of Top sites turned black when returning to the NTP after accessing News from Feeds.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. Version 131, with its improvements and new features, will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of November 14, 2024.