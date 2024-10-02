Microsoft Edge Dev 131 is now available with fixes for InPrivate crashes and more

Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel can test a new major update for the browser. Version 131 has been moved from the Canary Channel to Dev, and its first release offers various fixes and small improvements on desktop and mobile devices.

The most notable changes include a new menu button in the tab center on mobile and a fix for crashes when opening InPrivate tabs on iOS. Here is the full changelog:

Added Features: Added a 'Restart' option in the Prism Collections setting toggle within the webui2 settings.

Introduced a '...' menu to the tab center. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where browser would crash when opening a new InPrivate tab from the app's contextual menu or widget on iOS. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where clicking on links sometimes opened them in the desktop browser instead of within Game Assist.

Resolved an issue where the stamp function could draw incomplete graphics directly on the border in screenshots. Mac: Resolved an issue where browser opens without FRE and becomes non-functional on Mac. Android: Fixed an issue where Talkback announced the ‘x’ button as ‘unlabeled’ in the ‘Notifications’ pane under the browser’s Account Menu on Android.

Fixed an issue where the shopping UI remained visible on Android after being opened and the system's return button was pressed. iOS: Resolved an issue where the address bar on the NTP disappears in landscape mode on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the top sites names were misaligned on the ZIP page in iOS.

Fixed an issue where Top sites icons displayed abnormally when adding or removing top sites in split-screen mode on iOS.

Fixed an issue where the read aloud bar for online PDFs appeared on other pages in iOS.

Fixed an issue where Voiceover remained silent when loading search results on iOS.

You can download Microsoft Edge 131 Dev from the official Edge Insider website. Version 131 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of November 14.