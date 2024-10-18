Microsoft Edge 131 Dev gets improved password flyout and Profile Preference page

In addition to releasing Edge 130 for the general public in the Stable Channel, Microsoft shipped a new weekly feature update for Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel. Version 131.0.2889.0 does not contain anything groundbreaking, with changes mostly focusing on bug fixes and small improvements.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Help information has been added to some rows on the Profile Preference Page.

Introduced a new custom border for the save/update password flyout. Improved Behavior: Fixed an issue where browser would crash on startup after an upgrade installation on Android.

Fixed an issue when switching to any search engine would cause browser to crash on iOS. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where Sidebar apps were pre-installed for new users in Gamer Mode.

Fixed an issue where the wallpaper was enlarged on the New Tab Page.

Resolved an issue where the New Tab and Edit icons in the tab group showed the same tooltip as the tab group name.

Fixed an issue where the media indicator was not displayed correctly after playing media in two windows and pausing one of them on YouTube.com or other sites.

Resolved an issue where the Top Sites were misaligned when switching to portrait mode and then returning to the New Tab Page while accessing feeds in landscape mode.

Fixed an issue where hovering over icon buttons in high contrast mode made the icons less visible in the Downloads section.

Resolved an issue where the Address bar’s fill color did not update to reflect theme changes.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Sort by’ and ‘View by’ groups under Favorites were incorrectly defined as Menu items. iOS: Resolved an issue where the text in the Soft-landing UI section appeared unclear under experimental settings on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the PDF toolbar would appear upon signing in with an AAD account on iOS.

Resolved an issue when, after clicking the ‘Exit InPrivate mode’ button, the New Tab Page would switch to dark mode on iOS.

Fixed an issue where the PDF toolbar would briefly appear on non-PDF pages on iOS.

Resolved an issue where ‘News and more’ would be displayed in feeds when the tab center was clicked while opening a new tab page on iOS.

Microsoft Edge Dev will update itself automatically in the background. Alternatively, you can force the update by heading to edge://settings/help. If you want to join the Edge Insider program, which is available on Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS, head to the official website.