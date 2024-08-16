Microsoft fixes Edge crashes when uploading documents

Microsoft has issued a small update for its browser in the Stable Channel. Microsoft Edge 127 has been updated to version 127.0.2651.105 with two important changes. One is to fix browser crashes when uploading documents on certain websites (the browser would crash with the error code STATUS_BREAKPOINT), and another is to patch a Microsoft Edge-specific vulnerability under CVE-2024-43472.

Details about the patched vulnerability are currently unknown as the Microsoft Security Response Center website returns error 404 when trying to load the listing for CVE-2024-43472.

Here is the official changelog that Microsoft published in its documentation:

Microsoft has released the latest Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (Version 127.0.2651.105) which incorporates the latest Security Updates of the Chromium project. For more information, see the Security Update Guide. This update contains the following Microsoft Edge-specific update: CVE-2024-43472 Improved reliability Fixed a browser crash (STATUS_BREAKPOINT) that occurred when trying to upload documents on some websites.

In case you missed it, about a week ago, Microsoft Edge received another security update. It patched six Chromium vulnerabilities and two Edge-related vulnerabilities. Details about that update are available here. In the Dev Channel, where Microsoft Edge receives weekly updates for testing, version 129.0.2766.0 arrived with VPN fixes and various stability improvements on desktop and mobile devices.

To get to the latest Microsoft Edge version, head to Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or the edge://settings/help page. Wait for the browser to download available updates, and then click Restart. Alternatively, just continue using Microsoft Edge as usual, and it will update itself automatically in the background.

In other news, Statcounter recently reported that Microsoft's desktop browser continued increasing its market share in July 2024. It is currently at its all-time high of 13.74%, which grants the browser solid second place among its competitors, such as Safari and Firefox.