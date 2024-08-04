Microsoft Edge is getting close to a 14% market share

In a world dominated by Google Chrome, the most popular mobile and desktop browser, it is hard to make a dent in the market. Still, Microsoft Edge continues to attract more users, even though the methods Microsoft uses are often borderline offensive. Per Statcounter's latest findings, in July 2024, Microsoft Edge set a new record. It reached 13.74% of all desktop users, gaining an extra 0.39 points in one month. One year ago, in July 2023, Microsoft Edge had 10.76%.

Google Chrome is still the number one. Its massive 64.72% market share increased by 0.03 points in July 2024. Third place holds Apple's Safari, which is the only desktop browser that is exclusively available on macOS. It has 9.1% (+0.07 points).

Mozilla Firefox remains in fourth place with 6.64% (+0.09 points). Although the browser is not expected to make significant leaps or overtake Safari or Edge, it might get some extra users in light of Chrome deprecating Manifest V2 extensions.

The end of Manifest V2 means that some extensions, namely content blockers, will lose some of their capabilities. In fact, the makers of uBlock Origin, one of the most popular content blockers, already suggest moving to uBlock Lite, a Manifest V3-compliant extension with fewer features. Firefox does not plan to ditch Manifest V2 extensions, so uBlock Origin is not shutting its doors for good.

Here is what the desktop browser market looks like as of the beginning of August 2024:

Google Chrome: 64.72% (+0.03 points) Microsoft Edge: 13.74% (+0.39 points) Apple Safari: 9.1% (+0.07 points) Mozilla Firefox: 6.64% (+0.09 points) Opera: 2.91% (-0.45 points)

You can find more information about desktop browsers on the official Statcounter website. By the way, Statcounter also reported that Windows 11 crossed the 30% mark for the first time since its launch three years ago. Learn more about it here.

