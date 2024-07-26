Microsoft releases Edge 127 with Password Monitor improvements and more

Microsoft has released Edge 127 to the general public on the Stable Channel. The latest update fixes bugs, improves reliability, and adds some small features. Also, Microsoft reminded users about the SSE3 requirement in Edge 128 (no Edge soon for you if you still use a two-decade-old processor) and Token Binding deprecation.

Microsoft Edge 127 contains all the fixes and small improvements from the three updates the browser previously received in the Dev Channel. You can find them here:

In addition, Edge 127 brings security patches for 18 different vulnerabilities (two Edge-specific and 16 originating from Chromium).

Improved reliability Fixed a browser crash that happened when using the Microsoft Edge Password Generator. Fixes Updated HttpAllowlist policy . Automatic HTTPS should now respect the HttpAllowlist policy, which provides a list of hostnames that HTTP should be permitted on.

. Support for mutation events was removed. The MutationObserver API can be used instead. Administrators can use the MutationEventsEnabled policy as a temporary workaround. Enterprises should still work to remove their dependencies on these mutation events. For more information, see Intent to Ship: Deprecate Mutation Events (google.com). Gift Card Redemption History in the Hub . Users with an MSA or Microsoft Entra ID Linked Account can view and utilize information from gift card redemptions through Pay with Rewards or the Rewards Dashboard. Once a user successfully redeems a gift card with Pay with Rewards, information relating to their gift card (date, card number/pin, redemption status) redemption is added to a Redemption History. This information is located in the Wallet hub. Admins can control availability of this feature using the EdgeWalletCheckoutEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

To update Microsoft Edge to version 127, head to Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or edge://settings/help.