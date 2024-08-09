Microsoft patches eight security vulnerabilities in the latest Edge update

Microsoft has issued a new security update for its browser in the Stable Channel. Version 127.0.2651.98, with eight Chromium and Edge-related fixes, is now available for download.

Here is the changelog:

Microsoft has released the latest Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (Version 127.0.2651.98) which incorporates the latest Security Updates of the Chromium project. For more information, see the Security Update Guide. This update contains the following Microsoft Edge-specific updates: CVE-2024-38219

CVE-2024-38218

Chromium-specific patches include five fixes for high-severity and one for critical security vulnerability:

CVE-2024-7550 : Type Confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 127.0.6533.99 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-7536 : Use after free in WebAudio in Google Chrome prior to 127.0.6533.99 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-7535 : Inappropriate implementation in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 127.0.6533.99 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-7534 : Heap buffer overflow in Layout in Google Chrome prior to 127.0.6533.99 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-7533 : Use after free in Sharing in Google Chrome on iOS prior to 127.0.6533.99 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-7532: Out-of-bounds memory access in ANGLE in Google Chrome prior to 127.0.6533.99 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: Critical)

Microsoft Edge downloads and installs updates automatically in the background and applies them on the next restart. Alternatively, you can get the latest update by heading to edge://settings/help or Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge.