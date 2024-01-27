Microsoft Graveyard: a new website for tracking dead and soon-to-be-dead Microsoft products

You probably heard about the Killed by Google project, a website where you can find all the apps, products, services, and other things made by Google that later went six feet under. Microsoft, another tech giant (recently passed a $3 trillion market cap), also has plenty of products it no longer supports. And now, you can track all of them on a new unofficial website called Microsoft Graveyard, which was "inspired and heavily influenced" by the Killed by Google project and its Microsoft counterpart.

Made by Victor Frye and launched earlier this week, Microsoft Graveyard offers an open-source collection of dead Microsoft-made software and hardware things. According to the developer, the website is "a passion project built because we have lovingly used many of these products before their untimely death." You know, things like Windows Phone, Zune, Bob (everyone hated it), Surface Duo, Cortana, and more.

Microsoft Graveyard visitors can click items to get more information from Wikipedia or another website. In addition, each product has a description alongside their sometimes brief, sometimes long lifespans. Here is the one written on Windows Phone's tombstone:

Killed by Microsoft 4 years ago, Windows Phone was a family of mobile operating systems that succeeded Windows Mobile and Zune before being discontinued. It was 9 years old.

In addition to already-dead products, the graveyard lists some of the soon-to-be-dead things like Windows 10 (even though it gets new features once again), the Xbox 360 Store, Visual Studio for Mac, and more.

Microsoft Graveyard is open-source, and you can contribute to it on GitHub. Everyone is welcome to add missing items, fix typos, suggest improvements, and more. The project also has a Threads account, where you can track updates and follow along with the developer ranting about Microsoft and its products.

If you want to pay respects to your favorite Microsoft product, which is no longer with us, head to microsoftgraveyard.com.