Microsoft has quietly added Excel integration into Bing Chat

Microsoft has not updated its official Bing blog site for a while with its latest development update for its Bing Chat chatbot. However, it looks like the company has quietly added a feature that could be very useful for people who want to integrate the chatbot with using Excel.

Bing Chat users can now ask the chatbot to create tablets that can then be imported and edited into the web version of Excel.

I just noticed that Bing Chat AI has a great new feature unavailable on ChatGPT.



There's now an Excel integration to export data with a single click.



I'll show you how to use it easily: pic.twitter.com/ni1IbEcFck — Paul Couvert (@itsPaulAi) November 1, 2023

The new feature was first reported last week on X (formerly Twitter) by Paul Couvert, and we have independently confirmed his report. If you have Bing Chat working on your Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari web browser, you can ask the chatbot to create a table for you. Couvert's text prompt example was, "Create a table comparing the evolution of smartphone and laptop sales in value in the US from 2015 to 2022."

Once Bing Chat has made the table, you should see an "Edit to Excel" icon in the right corner. Click on it and it should take you to the web version of Excel, where you can then import the table data from Bing Chat into the Excel spreadsheet.

Microsoft quietly admitted the new feature was indeed live by responding to Couvert's X post, writing, "Bing Chat + Excel = the perfect MATCH."

Businesses who have signed up for Microsoft 365 Copilot can also use Excel with the new Copilot generative AI feature, although it's still in public preview with that particular Office app.

Hopefully, the Bing Chat team will be able to add some more promised features to the chatbot soon including plug-in support, which was first announced in May at Build 2023.