Microsoft launches its Bing Webmaster Tools app for Android devices

In addition to its Bing search engine, its Bing Chat AI chatbot, and its Bing Image Creator AI art tool, the Bing division also has tools for webmasters to monitor traffic on their sites and more. This week. Microsoft announced the launch of its Bing Webmaster Tools app for Android smartphones and tablets.

In a post on the official Bing blog, Microsoft stated that the app will allow webmasters to keep track of their site's traffic while they might be out of the office. Here are the main features of the Android app:

Monitor Site Performance : Keep a keen eye on your website's visitors, search rankings, and crawling details.

: Keep a keen eye on your website's visitors, search rankings, and crawling details. Identify and Fix Issues : Receive timely notifications about issues that may impact your search results, such as HTML markup or crawling errors.

: Receive timely notifications about issues that may impact your search results, such as HTML markup or crawling errors. Submit Sitemaps and URLs : Seamlessly submit sitemaps and individual URLs to Bing, ensuring it's aware of all your website's content.

: Seamlessly submit sitemaps and individual URLs to Bing, ensuring it's aware of all your website's content. Analyze Keyword Performance: Monitor the performance of your chosen keywords and discover opportunities for improvement.

The Bing Webmaster Tools app for Android is now available to download for free from the Google Play Store.

The new Android app follows another new feature that was released a couple of months ago. Back in February, soon after Microsoft first revealed Bing Chat, the company also announced its Bing Webmaster tools would add a way for sites to record traffic from Bing Chat links.

While this new feature took a bit longer than expected to be added, Microsoft did reveal that the feature was added to Bing Webmaster Tools in late September under the "Web + Chat" filter. The bad news is that with this new feature, it looks like Microsoft has merged traffic from both normal searches and chat in one so there's apparently no way to break down just how much traffic is going to websites via Bing Chat.