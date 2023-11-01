Microsoft 365 Copilot is now generally available for enterprise customers at $30 a month

As promised a few weeks ago, Microsoft has made its AI-based productivity service, Microsoft 365 Copilot, generally available for its enterprise customers. The service will add generative AI features to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for the price of $30 a month per user, paid on an annual basis.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated current Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 enterprise customers can go ahead start using one aspect of Microsoft 365 Copilot, the Bing Chat Enterprise chatbot, today as well.

Microsoft says the service currently supports the following languages:

English (US, GB, AU, CA, IN)​​

Spanish (ES, MX)​​

Japanese​​

French (FR, CA)​​

German​​

Portuguese (BR)​​

Italian​​

Chinese Simplified​​

In the first half of 2024, the service will add support for additional languages:

Arabic​

Chinese Traditional​

Czech​

Danish​

Dutch​

Finnish​

Hebrew​

Hungarian

​Korean​

Norwegian​

Polish​

Portuguese (PT)​

Russian​

Swedish​

Thai​

Turkish​

Ukrainian

Microsoft also plans to launch Microsoft 365 Copilot GCC for its government customers sometime in the summer of 2024. So far, there's no word on when the company will launch a version for consumers.

In addition, Microsoft has added a few videos today on the Microsoft 365 YouTube channel, showing how Copilot will work in Word to help users create and edit a document, along with creating charts and finding ways to visualize key insights in Excel.

The company previously added its Copilot feature to Windows 11, labeled as a public preview, for Windows 11 users in September in its Moment 4 update.

In a report on CNBC, Piper Sandler analysts Brent Bracelin and Hannah Rudoff are predicting that the launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot could add as much as $10 billion in annual revenue to the company by the year 2026. That number assumes that 18 percent of its eligible users will actually use Copilot.