Microsoft issues fix for broken voice input in Windows 11

Windows 11 has a built-in speech recognition service that allows users to input text using their voice. For some reason, customers have been lately experiencing various issues with voice typing in Microsoft's latest operating system. Upon clicking Win + H (a dedicated key for launching voice typing), Windows 11 was showing a "Something went wrong" message, preventing customers from entering text using their voice.

It did not take too long for Microsoft to acknowledge and fix the problem. The company has posted a new message on the Windows Health Dashboard website, revealing that a server-side change has solved the issue. All affected customers now should be able to access voice typing in Windows 11 using the Win + H shortcut or other methods.

Microsoft says the affected platforms include only the client version of Windows 11 21H2, and the bugfix does not require any action from users.

Windows 11 still has some known bugs waiting for fixes from Microsoft. The operating system cannot open XPS documents with non-English characters, and there is an issue causing computers to boot into BitLocker recovery after installing a Secure Boot DBX update.