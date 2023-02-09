Microsoft MSIX Packaging Tool for Windows apps gets major update with bunch of new features

Microsoft today has released an update to its MSIX Packaging Tool. The MSIX Packaging Tool enables users and IT admins to repackage existing applications to the MSIX format without the need for source code, hence making the transition a lot easier. It offers both an interactive UI and a command line for conversions.

With this latest version, the company has added a whole bunch of new features. These include support for portable apps, child process monitoring to help increase the accuracy of the conversion processes, the ability to exclude Windows services using the "Service Exclusion" tab, improvements to Package Support Framework (PSF), and finally Package Editor enhancements.

Portable App support Service Exclusions tab

The full changelog of version MSIX Packaging Tool version 1.2023.118.0 is given below:

Latest public release - Version 1.2023.118.0 Portable Apps can now be packaged as MSIX Packages

Added ability to edit files within a package using Package Editor

Apply Trace fixup to your package from within the Package Editor

Added feature to exclude dependent Windows services from MSIX packages

MSIX Packaging Tool now monitors child processes during app installation

You can download the MSIX Packaging Tool version 1.2023.118.0 from the Microsoft Store. On a Tech Community blog post, Microsoft's Naveen Kumar Nooka has described the improvements in detail.