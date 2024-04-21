Microsoft now lets you download app executables directly from the Microsoft Store website

Microsoft is on a roll with updating its app store on Windows 10 and 11. Following the recent release of performance upgrades and improved algorithms, the company announced big changes in how the web version of the Microsoft Store works. Now, every user can download app executables directly from the website using new "installers for web."

The change was announced in a lengthy post on X by Rudy Huyn. The logic behind the new web installer is to make app downloads work faster and require fewer actions. Previously, if you wanted to install a program using the web version of the Store, you had to make three clicks: one on the website, one for the deep-link dialog, and one on the Store's mini-window.

Such a complex process was there to combat malicious scripts at the cost of user experience. Now, the new "undocked version of the Store" lets you use smaller standalone installers with the same logic as the Microsoft Store app. One downloadable package can manage prerequisites, entitlements, downloads, and installations.

The new approach provides several benefits. Downloading an app now requires just two clicks—one click to download a package and one click to launch it. Lightweight installers work faster than the Microsoft Store app, plus they are always up-to-date, even on systems with very old Store versions or without it at all. Finally, you can use new web installers to get several apps at once.

According to the post from Rudy Huyn, the initial feedback from early consumer and developer testers showed an increase in installations and app launches:

The feedback from developers and users who participated in the initial three rounds of our experiment has been extremely positive, and the results clearly demonstrate this. This new method of installing Store applications has, on average, led to a 12% increase in installations and a 54% increase in the number of applications launched after installation.

Developers who use the "Get it from Microsoft" badge for their apps can specify what happens when users click the badge and opt out of the new experience to redirect users to the Microsoft Store instead of downloading a new web installer.

You can find more information about the latest Microsoft Store update on X.