Here are the Microsoft Store Awards 2024 winners

Microsoft has announced the results of this year's Microsoft Store Awards contest. This was the third year that Microsoft encouraged the community to nominate top-notch Windows apps from the Microsoft Store to recognize their outstanding quality and capabilities. After a few weeks of accepting nominations, Microsoft is finally ready to reveal the winners.
Windows is an open platform that enables all categories of applications to thrive. From individual developers to distributed projects, open-source initiatives and large companies, the vibrant developer community is building innovative, engaging and practical apps for Windows users around the world. And the best place for users to discover that content is through the Microsoft Store on Windows.
Here are this year's Microsoft Store Awards winners:
- AI Category - dJay Pro Algoriddim by Algoriddim
- Lifestyle Category - Diarium Jornal & Dairy by T. Parti
- Personal Finance Category - TradingView by TradingView, Inc.
- Business Category - Gamma by Gamma
- Education Category - Typing Land by higopage
- Productivity Category - Todoist: To-Do List & Planner by Doist Inc.
- Music Category - Apple Music by Apple Inc.
- Health & Fitness Category - F.lux by F.lux Software LLC
- Medical Category - Complete Anatomy 2024 by 3D4Medical
- Developer Tools Category - on-my posh by jandedobbeleer
- Social Category - Pinterest by Pinterest Inc.
- Creativity Category - Adobe Express by Adobe
- Game Category - Asphalt Legends Unite by Gameloft
- Rising Star Category (new to the Microsoft Store) - Endel Music: Focus, Sleep, Relax by Endel Sound
Each winner of the Microsoft Store Awards 2024 will receive exclusive badges on their Microsoft Store listings and free promotions on the Microsoft Store home page. In addition, Microsoft will hand out the Surface Pro 11 with a custom gradient finish.
For reference, you can check out the Microsoft Store Awards winners from 2023 here and 2022 here.
