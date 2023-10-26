Microsoft says it's heading to the Ubuntu Summit from November 3-5

Microsoft has announced that it’s heading to Canonical’s annual Ubuntu Summit conference from November 3-5 to hold talks and workshops related to the tighter integration between Microsoft products, Linux, and Ubuntu. This year, the conference will be held in the Baltic state of Latvia in its capital city, Riga.

It said that it’s exciting to be heading to the conference to get "the opportunity to experience first-hand new cutting-edge technologies and engage with the open-source community." A full list of the events Microsoft will be participating in is as follows:

Historically, there has been some animosity between Microsoft and the Linux community, a popular example is when former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer described Linux as ‘a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches.’ Presently, there are still rivalries between fanboys in both camps too.

It’s nice to see that Microsoft and Canonical have been able to develop a more mature attitude and better integrate their products and services so they’re easier to use for everyone.

Source: Microsoft