Fresh leaks highlight the key specifications of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony is expected to debut its latest flagship, the Xperia 1 VI, at an event on May 17. However, much ahead of its launch, the device's details have been leaked online, giving us complete information about the specifications the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI could pack.

According to the latest report, the Sony Xperia 1 VI could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The leaks suggest that the phone could sport a triple-camera setup with a 16mm ultrawide, a 24mm main camera, and an improved 85-170mm telephoto camera, which would offer up to 7X zoom.

The point to note here is that according to the leaks, the zoom﻿ camera on the alleged Sony Xperia 1 VI goes further than the zoom camera on the Xperia 1 V, which maxes out at 125mm. However, the other camera specifications are identical to those of the Xperia 1 V. The leaks claim that the Xperia 1 VI will support macro photography from the main camera, and the image quality will match the quality of 'full-sized cameras.'

One of the prominent changes is speculated to happen on the software side. After years of having multiple camera apps, this time around, if we go by the latest leaks, Sony will move over to just a single camera app, allegedly inspired by the Sony Alpha cameras.

The Xperia 1 VI will also be equipped with the Alpha series camera's "human pose estimation technology," allowing the user to pinpoint focus on a subject, even if it is facing away. Also, it is rumored that Sony will include a new 'Video Creator' app to help simplify video production.

The display size is rumored to be 19.5:9, and the OLED panel will be 1.5x brighter than the Xperia 1 V panel. The touch sampling rate is 240 Hz, and under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Good news for audiophiles: the leak suggests that the Xperia 1 VI will keep the 3.5mm audio jack around, and its speakers will be as good as before, if not better. As per the leaked renders, the phone could come with a frosted textured glass back and will be available in black and platinum silver color options.

In select regions, Sony will give you a year of Sony Pictures movie streaming on the purchase of Xperia 1 VI, along with five movie titles, remastered with IMAX video and DTS sound, optimized and ready for the phone.