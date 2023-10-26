First Cities: Skylines II hotfix rolls out on Steam, but not yet on PC Game Pass

Cities: Skylines II launched with a myriad of performance issues earlier this week on PC, and developer Colossal Order is now rolling out the first wave of fixes. The first post-launch update just hit the game's Steam version, however, the hotfix is not yet ready to land on the Microsoft Store PC Game Pass version.

Here are the fixes and changes included in 1.0.11f1 hotfix for Cities: Skylines II:

Changed LOD to be independent of rendering resolution to get more consistent performance with high resolutions

Minor optimization with fog

Depth of field optimizations and tweaks

Global illumination tweaks

Optimized stutters when buildings spawn/level up

Optimized various stutters across all systems

Fixed crash after upgrading wind turbine

Fixed crash when car crashes into still hidden car with trailer

Fixed crash with mesh loading (that happens with low settings mostly)

"Today we have the first of several patches to improve performance in Cities: Skylines II," says the developer in the patch notes. "While this does not address all issues we are aware of, we wanted to get you these improvements as soon as possible."

Anyone affected by bugs within the game, other than poor performance, is also directed to the bug reports section of the studio's forums.

As for why PC Game Pass and owners of the game on the Microsoft Store have to wait longer, it is possibly due to the update going through Xbox certification processes. Although a specific time frame has not been given yet, Colossal Order community manager said "we're doing our very best to make it available on Microsoft Store as soon as possible."

It was only yesterday that Colossal Order said it is working on updates to improve the low performance seen in the city builder, aiming to at least bring the title up to the 30FPS performance target on recommended hardware. FSR2 and DLSS2 support is currently being explored too.