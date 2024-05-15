Microsoft fixes another exploited Chromium security vulnerability in the latest Edge update

Just a few days after patching another set of security vulnerabilities in its browser, Microsoft released another update with the same goal. This time, version 124.0.2478.105 addresses a single Chromium vulnerability. Since it was reported as one exploited in the wild (which means bad actors are already using it to harm users), you better update your Microsoft Edge copy as fast as possible. Here are the details:

Version 124.0.2478.105: May 14, 2024 This update to Stable channel (and Extended Stable channel) contains a fix for CVE-2024-4761, which has been reported by the Chromium team as having an exploit in the wild. For more information, see the Security Update Guide.

According to the CVE website, CVE-2024-4761 is a high-severity V8 vulnerability in Chromium that allowed a remote attacker to perform an out-of-bounds memory write using a specifically crafted HTML page. The vulnerability affects browser versions prior to 124.0.6367.207. Google keeps the details about CVE-2024-4761 under wraps until more users download and install the necessary fixes.

Like other modern browsers, Microsoft Edge updates itself automatically in the background. However, you can force-install the latest update by navigating to Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or edge://settings/help. Chrome has also received the same security update, so you can get it as well if you prefer Google's browser over Microsoft's.

In other Edge news, Microsoft has just updated its official documentation to mention that Edge 126, which is expected next month, is dropping support for computers powered by CPUs without the SSE3 instruction set. But do not panic—you need a very old PC to be affected by the change since SSE3 debuted two decades ago.