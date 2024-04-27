Microsoft rolls back mistakenly released Copilot app on Windows Server in latest Edge update

Microsoft released a new update for Edge 124 in the Stable Channel. Version 124.0.2478.67 is now available for download with a few important changes, fixes, and security patches.

For starters, the latest Edge 124 update revokes the "mistakenly" released 8KB Copilot app on Windows Server and other editions. Installing Edge 124.0.2478.67 will remove "Microsoft chat provider for Copilot in Windows" from the list of installed apps:

Removes "Microsoft chat provider for Copilot in Windows" from Windows Server devices. The component was incorrectly installed on some devices in a previous Microsoft Edge update.

The change appears to be only affecting Windows Server, and in another document, Microsoft says a future update will mitigate the problem on consumer editions of Windows:

An upcoming version of Microsoft Edge is expected to remove or adjust the installation of this component on specific client devices.

Besides removing the uncalled intruder, Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.67 adds security warnings for download over HTTP (Microsoft plans to turn it on in Edge 127) and email notifications with extension requests from users for IT Admins:

Announcement: Insecure downloads over HTTP Users that download potentially dangerous content on HTTP sites will receive a UI warning, (for example, "sample.exe can't be downloaded securely"). The user can still choose to proceed by selecting "Keep" on the downloaded item's "..." menu. Admins can also use the InsecureContentAllowedForUrls policy to specify HTTP sites where the warning will be suppressed. The warning's enablement in Edge 124 was accidental. We have reverted the warning in this Stable Release. Admins can use the InsecureDownloadWarnings feature flag to test the impact of this upcoming feature. Email notifications for extension requests in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service now provides admins with the ability to receive email notifications for extensions that their users have requested. Once enabled, this will help inform them promptly of any new pending requests that they may have.

Finally, the latest Microsoft Edge update fixed three security vulnerabilities in Chromium:

CVE-2024-4058 Type Confusion in ANGLE

CVE-2024-4059 Out of bounds read in V8 API

CVE-2024-4060 Use after free in Dawn

You can update Microsoft Edge to version 124.0.2478.67 by going to edge://settings/help. If the user does not take action, the browser will update itself automatically upon the next restart.