Edge 125 arrives in Beta with sleeping tab improvements and other changes

Microsoft Edge 125 is now on its final testing leg before public release in the Stable Channel. Edge Insiders in the Beta Channel can now download version 125 with several new features, such as sleeping tabs and workspace improvements. Also, Microsoft reminded users about the MDAG extension deprecation. Here are the details.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 125 Beta?

Microsoft Defender Application Guard extension deprecation . Because Application Guard is deprecated, there won't be a migration to Edge Manifest V3. The corresponding extensions and associated Windows Store app will not be available after May 2024. This affects the following browsers: Application Guard Extension - Chrome and Application Guard Extension - Firefox. If you want to block unprotected browsers until you're ready to retire MDAG usage in your enterprise, we recommend using AppLocker policies or Microsoft Edge management service. For more information, see Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Defender Application Guard, Deprecated features in the Windows client - What's new in Windows, and Microsoft Defender Application Guard - Windows Security.

Auto-discarding Sleeping Tabs . Tabs that have been sleeping for a long time are discarded to save memory. When a user navigates back to a discarded tab, the tab needs to be reloaded. This can be managed through the AutoDiscardSleepingTabsEnabled policy. This policy is enabled if the SleepingTabsEnabled policy is enabled. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

New Workspaces color display: browser window outline . Workspaces each have a dedicated color, and that color is now displayed as an outline on the browser window. The previous experience applied the color across the entire tab strip in horizontal tab orientation, and across the title bar in vertical tab orientation. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Full Favorites Bar available in Workspaces. Workspaces now display a user's full set of favorites in the Favorites Bar, with a dedicated workspace folder accessible from the bar. The previous experience replaced the Favorites Bar with the workspace favorites folder. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

In addition to new features, Edge 125 Beta contains fixes from the three recent Dev releases:

Finally, here are the new policies in Edge 125 Beta:

ImageEditorServiceEnabled - Enable the Designer for Image Editor feature

ZstdContentEncodingEnabled - Enable zstd content encoding support

RAMResourceControlsEnabled - RAM (memory) resource controls enabled

QRCodeGeneratorEnabled - Enable QR Code Generator

Microsoft Edge 125 Beta is available on the official Edge Insider website. Supported platforms include Windows 11, 10, macOS (10.15 Catalina and newer), Linux, and Android.