Microsoft updates Edge Dev with new features before moving to version 104

Microsoft is getting ready to start testing Edge 104 in the Dev channel, where the company usually ships weekly updates with new features and improvements. Before that, Microsoft has released the final Edge 103 build with several minor features and various improvements.

What is new in Edge Dev 103.0.1264.2?

New features and capabilities:

Added features to drag the create tab group feature by default.

Added features to Polices for Mobile.

Added features so that a new language is added to preferred language list, Expanded the spellcheck language so that the state and level of support is advertised.

Added features to Make Editor languages be enabled by default when adding new language to accept languages list. Made enhanced spellcheck state coordinated with basic spellcheck state and vice versa. User toggle on/off spellcheck in one should also cause the other to be toggled on/off. Fixed existing broken state where a language can have its basic spellcheck. Turned on but its enhanced spellcheck turned off.



Reliability improvements:

Improved reliability by refreshing token for MS Rewards POST.

Improved reliability that manages null properly.

Improved reliability with new illustrations for defaults screen in Browser.

Improved reliability by formatting Edge contributions in the Browser folder.

Improved reliability of Microsoft browser process on launch.

Improved reliability by enabling feedback prompt.

Improved reliability of translator in one Go on Mobile.

Improved performance of battery saver icon.

Improved reliability by removing redundant resources for pdf viewer and print viewer.

Improved reliability to update the style and layout to get a good layout state.

Improved reliability on Accessibility features.

Improved reliability of Mobile smart screens.

Improved reliability by fixing interface and updating Mobile.

Improved reliability for this MSB flighting feature being turned on by default so that we can rely on service driven experimentation to power our enterprise Edge features through all the channels.

Improved policy by only allowing required trusted types in Browser.

Improved reliability due to Narrator announcing an intentional white space. The white space was unnecessary, so it has been removed and narrator has stopped announcing it.

Improved reliability to Keep spellcheck languages expanded by default when adding new ones so that the state and level of support is advertised.

Other changes:

Changed behavior fixing multilanguage in Browser by not showing misspelled words for Editor-supported languages.

Changed behavior due to multiple things being duplicated by incorrect merge resolutions.

Changed Browser tasks shutdown behavior.

Changed behavior by sending images info in JPG format to Web Bing.

Changed behavior to move alerts & tips to "help & feedback.

Changed behavior by changing reconciles with an upstream change because there is no longer any need to call a V8 API to enable the desired functionality.

Changed behavior in Mobile by adding/correcting triggers and tags for writing assistant feature experiment.

Microsoft will promote Edge 103 to the Beta channel next week for final testing before shipping the browser in the Stable channel. Meanwhile, Edge 102 is about to arrive for all users this week. You can download preview versions of Microsoft Edge on the official website.