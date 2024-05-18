Microsoft updates Edge Dev with new media controls and fixes

Microsoft Edge 126.0.2578.1 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. This week's feature update adds new media controls and improves the overall experience by fixing plenty of bugs across the browser. Here are the details.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 126.0.2578.1?

Added Features: Implemented a close button to halt media playback. Improved Reliability: Fixed an issue that was causing the browser to crash upon playing the next media file.

Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash when selecting ‘Permissions and Privacy’ from any application in the sidebar.

Resolved a problem where browser would crash upon launch.

Resolved a problem where clicking the ‘x’ button on the privacy page caused browser to crash. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue when triggering the ‘No thanks’ button in the profile pane resulted in the loss of keyboard focus.

Fixed an issue by making the circle selection option more prominent under the ‘Send diagnostic data to Microsoft’ section during feedback submission.

Fixed an issue where the notification pop-up window was not easily locatable.

Resolved an issue where the suggestions for Work and History were still appearing even after using the backspace key.

Fixed an issue where the Scroll View did not refresh when expanding a group within vertical tabs.

Fixed an issue that caused an error to appear in the translation pop-up menu after choosing ‘Always translate xx’ and changing to the desired language.

Fixed an issue where the background color of the text input box in the Favorites hub was not uniform. iOS: Resolved a problem where switching tabs would inadvertently change the browser to dark mode, which would persist until the browser was restarted.

Fixed an issue that caused the privacy icon in the search box to be misaligned on iOS devices.

Microsoft has just released Edge 125 in the Stable Channel, so expect version 126 in about four weeks unless you use the Extended Stable Channel, which gets big updates every eight weeks. You can join the ranks of Edge Insiders on the official website.