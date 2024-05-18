16-inch ASUS Vivobook S with Core Ultra 9 and OLED display is down to just $999

If you are looking for a new laptop with a big display and a powerful processor, do not walk away from this deal from ASUS. The manufacturer is offering its Vivobook S laptop with Intel's latest Core 9 Ultra processor and a massive 16-inch OLED display for a new all-time low price of just $999.

The ASUS Vivobook S16 is a thin laptop with a 120Hz 3,200 x 2,000 pixels OLED display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel's latest Core 9 Ultra 185H chip, which will give you plenty of horsepower for all sorts of tasks. The device is also Intel EVO-certified, which means it offers long battery life (up to 16 hours from a single charge of its 75Wh battery), instant wake-up from sleep, and more.

Other neat features include an RGB keyboard with Windows Dynamic Lighting support, a dedicated Copilot key, Dolby Atmos speakers, and an absolutely massive touchpad. Ports-wise, you get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, two USB-A, one HDMI 2.1, an audio jack, and a microSD reader. Therefore, you should not have any problem connecting your peripheral devices and accessories.

16-inch ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED with Intel Core 9 Ultra - $999 | 9% off on Amazon US

