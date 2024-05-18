Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

16-inch ASUS Vivobook S with Core Ultra 9 and OLED display is down to just $999

Neowin · with 0 comments

The ASUS Vivobook S16 laptop

If you are looking for a new laptop with a big display and a powerful processor, do not walk away from this deal from ASUS. The manufacturer is offering its Vivobook S laptop with Intel's latest Core 9 Ultra processor and a massive 16-inch OLED display for a new all-time low price of just $999.

The ASUS Vivobook S16 is a thin laptop with a 120Hz 3,200 x 2,000 pixels OLED display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel's latest Core 9 Ultra 185H chip, which will give you plenty of horsepower for all sorts of tasks. The device is also Intel EVO-certified, which means it offers long battery life (up to 16 hours from a single charge of its 75Wh battery), instant wake-up from sleep, and more.

The ASUS Vivobook S16 laptop

Other neat features include an RGB keyboard with Windows Dynamic Lighting support, a dedicated Copilot key, Dolby Atmos speakers, and an absolutely massive touchpad. Ports-wise, you get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, two USB-A, one HDMI 2.1, an audio jack, and a microSD reader. Therefore, you should not have any problem connecting your peripheral devices and accessories.

The ASUS Vivobook S16 laptop
This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
People working on Microsoft Edge 126 Dev
Next Article

Microsoft updates Edge Dev with new media controls and fixes

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge leak
Previous Article

Samsung's Snapdragon X-powered Galaxy Book4 Edge leakes ahead of launch

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment