Microsoft Edge 125 is now available with Workspace, copy-paste improvements, and more

Microsoft is rolling out Edge 125 in the Stable Channel. The latest release brings multiple fixes and small improvements, plus some feature changes for business customers who use Purview copy-paste controls and the Workspaces feature.

Microsoft is not offering a comprehensive list of each change in Edge 125, but you can find them in separate articles for Edge 125 updates from the Dev Channel:

Here is the official feature changelog for Microsoft Edge 125:

Improved user experience for Purview copy/paste controls in Edge . Our Purview cut/copy/paste experience is now more user friendly with self-dismissing dialogs on successful paste. The existing "Paste to supported browsers" setting allows organizations to classify and protect the content that end users can paste – both to specific websites and through supported browsers. You can follow the instructions in Use Endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) to create the DLP policy.

New Workspaces color display: browser window outline . Workspaces each have a dedicated color, and that color is now displayed as an outline on the browser window. The previous experience applied the color across the entire tab strip in horizontal tab orientation, and across the title bar in vertical tab orientation. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Full Favorites Bar available in Workspaces. Workspaces now display a user's full set of favorites in the Favorites Bar, with a dedicated workspace folder accessible from the bar. The previous experience replaced the Favorites Bar with the workspace favorites folder. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Microsoft also reminded users that it is deprecating the Microsoft Defender Application Guard extension. It will be discontinued alongside its Microsoft Store app this month. You can learn more about it here.

Edge will update itself to version 125 automatically. However, you can speed things up by going to Menu > Help & Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or the edge://settings/help page.