Edge 126.0.2592.11 released to Dev Channel with new OTP feature

Microsoft has released Edge 126.0.2592.11 to the Dev Channel for Insiders who like to test bleeding edge software and give feedback to Microsoft. It includes a new one-time password (OTP) toggle in Android, fixes to make the browser more reliable, and accessibility improvements.

What's new in Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.11?

Added Features: Introduced a toggle for One-Time Password (OTP) within the edge://flags settings on Android. Improved Reliability: Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash when the ‘Join now and activate cash back’ button was clicked again after signing into the MSA account.

Resolved a problem that caused unexpected crashes during the capture of toolbar snapshots. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue when using Narrator within the pane indicating ‘This page is open in Internet Explorer mode,’ the Narrator’s focus would incorrectly land on the ‘Learn more’ link twice without providing any audio feedback.

Resolved a problem where the focus sequence was not in proper order when selecting the ‘Manage Performance Settings’ menu option.

Fixed an issue where a favorites folder required a double-click to open after being renamed.

Resolved an issue that caused app icons to not appear when the Sidebar settings page was refreshed.

Resolved a problem that caused the display of an incorrect favicon.

Resolved a problem that prevented tab groups opened from separate profiles from being displayed collectively.

Resolved a problem where the ‘Delete site’ message was overlapping with other options in the edge://settings/starthomeNTP section.

Fixed an issue where pressing Enter on the Back button resulted in no response within the Microsoft Rewards section.

Android: Fixed an issue where rapidly clicking on ‘Set as default browser’ would inadvertently open two separate windows. Fixed an issue where the word ‘Active’ was partially hidden on the history page on android. Resolved a problem where there were some inconsistencies in the UI colors within the favorites section.



Edge 126 should land in the stable channel around mid-June. If you're interested in trying it right now you can do so by downloading one of the Insider builds. If you come across any issues, go to the ... menu > Help and feedback > Send feedback and include diagnostics so the team can investigate.