Microsoft updates Surface Book 3 with fixes for camera performance issues

If you have a third-generation Surface Book and noticed that the device's camera exhibits odd behavior, the latest firmware update might help you fix that. The January 2025 update for the Surface Book is here to address camera performance issues and security vulnerabilities.

Here is the changelog:

Performance and Usability:

  • Addresses the issue affecting the camera's performance caused by insufficient memory or storage capacity.

Security:

  • Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel - Camera - 42.18362.3.16827 Intel - Camera - 42.18362.3.16827
Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.16827 Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
Surface Camera Front - System devices
Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
Surface Camera Rear - System devices
Surface Camera Rear - System devices Surface IR Camera Front - Extensions
Surface Camera Rear - Extensions
Surface Camera Front - Extensions
Surface - Firmware - 23.101.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2436.2 Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2436.2
Intel - System - 2433.6.3.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices

Intel - Software Component - 1.74.210.0

 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations

15-inch Surface Book 3
13-inch Surface Book 3
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
Update Size 1.6 GB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps
Known Issues No known issues in this release

You can update your Surface Book 3 to the latest firmware by heading to Settings > Windows Update. Alternatively, you can download it from the official Surface Support website. The Surface Book 3 will remain supported until April 1, 2025.

