Nvidia updates its new app with much-needed display settings

Nvidia's new application, which combines the features of GeForce Experience and the legacy Nvidia Control Panel in one thing, has been updated to version 11.0.2. The latest update delivers some much-needed display settings, like the ability to control the resolution, refresh rate, orientation, and more. Until version 11.0.2, changing those settings required the old Nvidia Control Panel app. Certain features are still missing in the new app, but Nvidia promises to deliver them in regular updates.

Here is the complete changelog:

New Control Panel Display Features Advanced Optimus Modes and Manage Displays is now available under System > Display. Updated Default Shadowplay Bitrate Settings Default Shadowplay settings are now configured based on your resolution, frame rate, and codec. Manually configure from the in-game overlay Settings > Video Capture. Squashed bugs! Fixed an issue with driver rollback not working after changing the language setting.

Fixed an issue where Instant Replay temp recordings are not saving at selected directory.

Fixed an issue where windowed-mode screenshots are incorrectly saved to the desktop folder.

Fixed an issue with video synchronizing through OneDrive.

Resolved an issue that prevented the microphone from being selected or properly captured.

Various stability fixes.

In addition, the update adds optimal settings support for seven new games: Delta Force (GLOBAL), Farming Simulator 25, Indiana Jones And The Great Circle, Marvel Rivals, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Path of Exile 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

You can find release notes for the Nvidia app here. If you have a compatible PC, download the app from the official website. The application requires a Windows 10 or 11 PC with GTX 800, 900, 1000, 16000, RTX 20, 30, 40, MX100, MX200, MX300, 800M, and 900M graphics cards.